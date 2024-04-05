DFI's First Cut Lab Opens Applications For Editing Assistance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Applications are now being accepted for the Doha Film Institute's (DFI) First Cut Lab, an online event aimed at aiding three feature films (fiction/documentary) from Qatar or the MENA region, along with one short film from Qatar, during the editing phase. The deadline for applications is on April 20.

The initiative, outlined on DFI's website,“is to foster the artistic potential of the selected rough cuts and, at the same time, to increase the sales, festival, and circulation potential of the completed films.”

Selected producer/director/editor teams will present their full rough cuts and receive expert feedback from three international film advisors, including creative producers, festival programmers, and sales agents.

Additionally, tailored advice from a consultant editor will be provided.

Each project will be assigned an editor mentor and industry advisors based on specific needs. Participants will engage in one-to-one meetings and group discussions via video-conferencing platforms.

The lab comprises a one-day workshop for shorts and a two-day workshop for features, individually tailored to each project.

Following the workshop, teams can submit a new cut within one to two months for a follow-up consultation.

At the programme's conclusion, creative teams will receive a written memo report guiding further editing and post-production work.

Selection is based on the strength of the films, vision, approach, and previous work of the applicants.

The online programme will run in early June, late July, or September this year, DFI explained.

Mentors for the lab include Matthieu Darras, Suzy Gillett, Benjamin Mirguet, Qutaiba Barhamji, and Sebastian Sepúlveda, along with a lineup of industry advisors from around the world including Aranka Matits from The Netherlands; Bob Moore, Canada; Julie Rousson, France; Mads K. Mikkelsen, Denmark; Martina Droandi, Austria; Matthew Takata, USA; Nina Rodriguez, Germany/Mexico; Tania El Khoury, France/Lebanon; and Teresa Cavina, Italy.

The lab fee is QR800 for feature projects and QR400 for short films. Interested applicants can apply through DFI's website, dohafilminstitute, ensuring they meet all submission requirements, including application documents, a motivation letter, links to previous works, video material for the project, and copies of government-issued IDs for participating team members.

First Cut Lab, established in 2015, is a comprehensive training and consultancy programme supporting audiovisual professionals globally, with around 200 films from 50 countries benefiting from its initiatives.

The programme is operated by Tatino Films, known for also founding the Full Circle Lab and the Pop Up Film Residency.