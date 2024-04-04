Presidential Election Ballots Printed April 4Th

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As announced by the judge of the Electoral Tribunal (TE), Luis Guerra, this Thursday, April 4th the printing of the

ballots to elect the next president of the Republic began. The eight candidates for the Presidency of the Republic appear on the ballot in the following order:



Box 1 and 3: José Gabriel Carrizo (PRD-Molinera)

Box 2: Martín Torrijos (Popular Party)

Box 4 and 5: Rómulo Roux (Democratic Change-Panamanista)

Box 6 and 7: José Raúl Mulino (RM-Alianza)

Box 8 and 12: Melitón Arrocha (Free Application and COUNTRY)

Box 9: Ricardo Lombana (Another Path Movement)

Box 10: Zulay Rodríguez (Free Application) Box 11: Maribel Gordón (Free Application)

Judge Guerra assured that the Electoral Court has maintained strict adherence to the times stipulated in the

General Election Plan, despite the legal challenges that the process faces.

When Panamanians vote for a president on May 5th they'll be picking from a familiar set of names. On the ballot are former President

Martín Torrijos

(2004–2009) of the People's Party, current Vice President

José Gabriel Carrizo

of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, and former Foreign Secretary

Rómulo Roux

of the Democratic Change party. Two independent candidates-national deputy

Zulay Rodríguez

and lawyer

Ricardo Lombana -are also running.



However, the frontrunner in most polls is

José Raúl Mulino

of the Realizing Goals party, who served as foreign minister (1993–1994) and security minister (2010–2014). Mulino was originally supposed to be the vice-presidential candidate of former President

Ricardo Martinelli

(2009–2014), previously the favorite to win. An October Gallup poll put Martinelli at 43 percent of voter intention-34 percent higher than his closest rival.



But in July 2023, a court sentenced the ex-office holder to close to 11 years

in prison for money laundering. That sentence has been upheld several times and rendered him ineligible to run, with two March court decisions finalizing the banning

of his candidacy. Martinelli's exit secured Mulino's place on the top of the ticket.