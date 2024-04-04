Kuwait Amir Thanks Organizers Of Nat'l. Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of thanks to ministers and heads of state agencies who contributed to success and orderliness of the 2024 National Assembly elections.

The Amiri cables were addressed to His Highness the Commander of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdul-Wahhab Al-Awadhi, and Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also sent cables of thanks to Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Faisal Saeed Al-Gharib, and Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Muhammad Khaled Al-Mashaan, Board Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr. Hilal Musaed Al-Sayer and Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Lt.-Gen. Khaled Rakan Al-Mikrad.

In his messages, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation of the great efforts made by the ministries and state departments in the preparation and organization of the just-ended elections in an orderly way.

He also expressed gratitude to the members of the judiciary commission which supervised the electoral process, appreciating their efforts to ensure the credibility and transparency of the elections.

His Highness the Amir also thanked the voters for taking part effectively in the elections and exercising their constitutional right to vote, which reflected the civilized democratic aspect of the dear homeland. (end)

