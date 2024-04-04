Azerbaijan, Republic Of Congo Open New Horizons In Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has thesecond-largest area on the African continent, is located in thecentral part of the continent with an area of 2,344,458 km2. With arich diversity of vegetation, wildlife, and natural areas, thecountry also has many underground resources, including oil. Thus,there are large amounts of potassium, iron, and copper deposits, aswell as gold, phosphate, magnesium, and bauxite in the country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, which is extremely interestedin expanding its relations with Azerbaijan, is interested indeveloping cooperation in the economic field as well as in thepolitical field.

These words were said by the President of the DemocraticRepublic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on a visit toAzerbaijan, during his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

“We have abundant water sources and the sun that shines all yearround. We can use this potential and your great experience in thisfield for the development of our agriculture,” the President of theRepublic of the Congo said at a meeting with President IlhamAliyev.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Ilham Aliyev, mutually expressed to his Congolese counterpart thathe is interested in the implementation of cooperation between thetwo countries in the political sphere, as well as in the trade,energy, and agriculture sectors.

“I do hope that, as a result of the implementation of theagreements reached, a positive dynamic will emerge in our tradeafter the visit. We have had a wide exchange of views oncooperation in energy and agriculture, and here too, there is nodifference of opinion. We look forward to working together onCOP29,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasised.

We note with regret that the Democratic Republic of the Congohas long been a victim of French colonisation policy.

For this reason, after the independence of the country, theFrench language, which was left as a legacy by the colonial state,became the official language of the country.

In addition to French, the constitution of the DemocraticRepublic of the Congo states that Lingala and Kituba languages arethe languages of national communication within the country.

It should be recalled that on November 21, 2023, when theinternational conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment andDevelopment of Women" was held in Baku, Azerbaijan voiced theproblems of countries suffering from colonialism. At theinternational conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group,the activities of France were brought to the attention of the worldcommunity.

It is no secret that France's ongoing colonial policy not onlycovers the overseas territories but also extends to Africa,Southeast Asia, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and Indian Oceanregions, and Latin America. France continues to exploit theseregions' resources, manipulate their political processes, andmaintain military bases, thus hindering their true independence anddevelopment. The French armed forces have perpetrated numerouscrimes against humanity and have subjected hundreds of thousands ofinnocent civilians to genocide due to their ethnic and religiousaffiliation. Millions of people were victims of the French slavepolicy.

Azerbaijan's support for countries suffering from colonialism isnot limited to this. As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, theRepublic of Azerbaijan actively supports people's fighting againstcolonialism, which is of particular relevance to humanity, andstriving for their freedom.

Azerbaijan is extremely interested in the development ofpolitical and economic relations with the Democratic Republic ofthe Congo, and the interests serve the national interests of thetwo states, and also guarantee the longevity and stability of thefuture development of the states.