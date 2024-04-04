Binita Chamling And Geetika Anand Gupta From Delhi Felicitated By Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman At Swiggy 'She The Change' Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Swiggy recently launched "She The Change", an initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating women entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry. Among various women entrepreneurs applauded at the event were Binita Chamling and Geetika Anand Gupta from Delhi. They own Nimtho and Momogogo, and, Mad Over Parathas and Pakoras, respectively, and are running a successful business contributing to the food and beverage industry of India.



With over 50,000 women-run restaurants on its platform, Swiggy believes in the transformative potential of these entrepreneurs who are estimated to generate approximately three hundred thousand jobs, as each restaurant employs an average of six direct employees. Swiggy believes that this is merely the beginning of their contribution to the food and beverage sector, which accounts for around three per cent of the country's GDP. The initiative also received praise for its role in promoting women's inclusion in the workforce, aligning with the Honourable Prime Minister's the vision of 'Nari Shakti.'



The event, attended by distinguished figures from economics and academia, as well as Swiggy's leadership, including Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, celebrated the remarkable contributions and inspiring journeys of women entrepreneurs in India in creating a difference through their ventures.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Abhishek Verma

Email :...