Friday April 5 Most Fuel Prices Rise

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 6am Friday, tomorrow the prices rise, so get your gasoline today.
Not all prices are the same in all towns and cities.
A complete chart is below. 95
octane
gasoline
will increase by one penny
pricing it at
one dollar and 11 cents
per liter. 91 octane
gasoline will also rise one cent to
1.02 cents per liter. Low
sulfur diesel will drop by one
cent to
0.93 cents per liter. These prices will remain in effect
until 5:59am Friday April 19th.
