Friday April 5 Most Fuel Prices Rise

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 6am Friday, tomorrow the prices rise, so get your gasoline today.

Not all prices are the same in all towns and cities.

A complete chart is below. 95

octane

gasoline

will increase by one penny

pricing it at

one dollar and 11 cents

per liter. 91 octane

gasoline will also rise one cent to

1.02 cents per liter. Low

sulfur diesel will drop by one

cent to

0.93 cents per liter. These prices will remain in effect

until 5:59am Friday April 19th.



