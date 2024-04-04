Karnataka News: Two-Year-Old Toddler Who Fell Into Borewell In Vijayapura Rescued By NDRF. Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The National Disaster Response Force rescued a two-year-old toddler who fell into a borewell in Lachyana village of Indi Taluk in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on April 3, according to police reports cited by news agency PTI. The rescue operation lasted for 20 hours before the boy was brought to safety on Thursday captured a video showing NDRF personnel carrying the rescued child in their hands the rescue operation, the minor boy, Satvik Satish Mujagond, could be heard crying inconsolably READ: Toddler falls into borewell in Karnataka's Lachayan village of Indi Taluk; rescue efforts underway: VideoAfter the minor was rescued, celebrations broke out as the infant, who had been trapped at a depth of 16 feet inside the borewell, was brought out safely. He was promptly shifted to the ambulance, where a medical team was stationed, in the rescue effort for the child, the SDRF and NDRF teams supplied oxygen through a pipeline to ensure the child could breathe. Following this, the rescue team used an excavator to dig a pit approximately 21 feet deep parallel to the borewell in order to reach and rescue the boy, a medical team was stationed at the site equipped with oxygen and emergency first aid medication, including injections, ready for immediate use. Furthermore, an ambulance was on standby to transport the child to a hospital in Indi as soon as the rescue operation was completed. Officials said that if necessary, the child would be transferred to a higher-level medical facility for further care to police, the child fell into the borewell when he went out to play near his house. The matter came to light when someone heard the child cry and immediately informed the family. A large number of villagers including from nearby areas had gathered at the spot agency inputs.
