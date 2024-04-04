               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting Voices Frustration Over Delhi Capitals' Performance Against KKR


4/4/2024 2:00:30 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, didn't mince his words following his team's crushing 106-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Ponting expressed his embarrassment over the lackluster performance during the first half of the game and highlighted concerns about conceding too many runs and slow-over rates. Despite Rishabh Pant's commendable batting, Ponting pointed out missed opportunities and emphasised the need for immediate improvement to progress in the tournament.

MENAFN04042024007385015968ID1108060102

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search