Mayank Yadav's Mother Speaks About His Vegetarian Lifestyle Amidst IPL 2024 Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, has been setting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 ablaze with his scintillating bowling performances. Clocking speeds over 150 kmph, Yadav's deliveries have been instrumental in securing victories for Lucknow in the ongoing T20 extravaganza. However, what's the secret behind his lightning pace? In a recent conversation with Mamta Yadav, Mayank's mother, she disclosed that her son transitioned to a vegetarian diet two years ago, a departure from his previous non-vegetarian preferences.

"Mayank has recently adopted a vegetarian diet. Previously, he used to consume non-vegetarian meals. For the past two years, he has been strictly adhering to vegetarian food choices based on his dietary regimen," Mamta shared in an interview with Aaj Tak.

While the exact reasons for Mayank's dietary shift remain somewhat ambiguous, his mother highlighted two potential factors. Firstly, Mayank's growing faith in Lord Krishna could have influenced his decision. Secondly, he felt that non-vegetarian food no longer suited his body.

"He expressed that non-vegetarian food didn't agree with his body anymore. He cited his belief in Lord Krishna and a personal feeling that vegetarianism would benefit his physical well-being. We respected his choices and supported him in his dietary preferences," Mamta added.

With Mayank's stellar performances capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and former players alike, Mamta expressed her optimism about seeing her son represent India and make his international debut soon.

As speculation mounts about Mayank's potential inclusion in the national squad, with some advocating for his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, Mamta remains hopeful of witnessing her son's cricketing journey unfold on the international stage.

