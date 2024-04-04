(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Financial Information
|
| Cegedim: Release of its
2023 Universal Registration Document
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 4, 2024
Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 20 2 3 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 3 , 20 2 4 , under the number : D.2 4 -02 33 . The report is av ailable free of charge :
|
At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
The English version will be uploaded in the next few days.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- The 2023 consolidated financial statements of the Group;
‐ The 2023 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;
‐ The related auditors' reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
‐ The 2023 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;
‐ The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;
‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting of 14 June 2024;
‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and
‐ Information on the share buyback programme.
Shareholders' agenda: Q1 2024 revenue – Thursday 25 April 2024
|
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more please visit:
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup , LinkedIn , and Facebook .
|
Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
...
|
Damien Buffet
Cegedim
Head of Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
...
|
Céline Pardo
Becoming
Media Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
...
|
Attachment
Cegedim_Dispo_2023URD_ENG
MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108059935
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.