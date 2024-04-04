Ashley Expands Tempur-Pedic® Assortment With New TEMPUR-Adapt® Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Furniture retailer among first to carry new collection and will host TEMPUR Demo Day events in select stores nationwide

TAMPA, Fla, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, the largest furniture store brand in North America, announced the expansion of its leading mattress gallery in partnership with Tempur-Pedic to offer the new TEMPUR-Adapt collection online and in-stores nationwide.

The new TEMPUR-Adapt collection features three product lines: Adapt® Series (offering the perfect balance of comfort and support), ProAdapt® Series (delivering 20% more pressure relief*), and LuxeAdapt® Series (delivering 30% more conforming support compared to the ProAdapt Series). All three series were designed to target major sleep concerns, including discomfort and pain while sleeping. The TEMPUR-Adapt collection is the ultimate solution for comfort tailored to everyone's unique sleep needs, providing all-night adaptable comfort, support, and pressure relief to ensure that everyone wakes up feeling rested and recharged.

Combining one-of-a-kind TEMPUR-MaterialTM with new comfort innovations, the TEMPUR-Adapt collection is designed to deliver exceptional body-conforming pressure relief for full-body support and relaxation. The collection also features cool-to-the-touch covers and motion absorption to help minimize sleep disruptions caused by movements from partners, pets, or kids.

In addition to getting a good night's sleep, consumers can also feel confident that they are making a positive impact with their purchase. Every Tempur-Pedic purchase at Ashley helps to support Operation Shut-Eye, a program in partnership with Tempur-Sealy International and Darkhorse Benefits, a non-profit organization. In 2017, Ashley pledged to donate 10,000 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to members of our US Special Operations Forces. With the ambitious goal met last year in 2023, Ashley has recommitted to doing even more by pledging to donate an additional 15,000 mattresses to this deserving group. This multi-year commitment will span a decade, ultimately donating 25,000 Tempur-Pedic mattresses and a great night's sleep to those who allow us to sleep peacefully and safely.

“At Ashley, we are always at the forefront of the latest innovations in sleep technology. We are proud to be among the first retailers to carry the new TEMPUR-Adapt collection and offer our customers a top-of-the-line sleep option,” said Robert Kenny, Vice President of Bedding at Ashley.“We sleep better knowing our customers are sleeping better, and we take pride in knowing that each Tempur-Pedic purchase at Ashley is making an impact through our partnership with Operation Shut-Eye.”

To help consumers find the perfect TEMPUR-Adapt mattress to suit their sleep style, Ashley will host Tempur-Pedic Demo Day in-store events in select stores across California, Florida, Georgia, Utah, and Washington on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Local Time. Consumers are invited to meet with Tempur-Pedic Specialists to discover the best mattress for their sleep style and will receive exclusive Tempur-Pedic Demo Day offers. Local health and wellness vendors will be on-site, and Tempur-Pedic will be giving away Tempur-Pedic Swag.

Ashley makes Tempur-Pedic affordable through flexible financing options with up to 60 months of no-interest financing. Ashley's large assortment of mattress brand offerings include Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, Ashley SleepTM, Purple®, and more. For more information on Ashley's mattress offerings, visit .

*Advanced ReliefTM material when compared to TEMPUR-MaterialTM





About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at Connect on social media through Instagram, Faceboo , YouTub , and TikTo , and check out our design-focused boards on Pinteres .

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our over 750 Company-owned stores worldwide, and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality. Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.





###





Attachment

Ashley Brings New Tempur-Pedic® Collection to Stores Nationwide

CONTACT: Sharon OkaahFlyteVu(615) 921-8730...Alexa RichardsonAshley (813) 727-6650...