Drone Production And Soldiers' Treatment: Shmyhal Meets With His Latvian Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government is ready to continue supporting Ukraine at the level of 0.25% of GDP annually.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform/

He thanked Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

According to him, they held fruitful and constructive talks on a wide range of issues, including military-technical assistance and the organization of joint production of ammunition.

"We expect to launch joint production of drones for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the near future. We also agreed that this year another number of Ukrainian soldiers will be able to undergo medical treatment in Latvia," noted Shmyhal.

They also discussed sanctions and the confiscation of Russian assets. Shmyhal thanked for the support of the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula and participation in the coalition to establish a Special Tribunal for Russia's top political leadership.

“Latvia plays a crucial role in guiding our country towards the EU and NATO. This support is especially valuable now, when the negotiating framework for the first intergovernmental conference, which will launch pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU, is being approved,” Shmyhal said.

