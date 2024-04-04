Kuwait PM Congratulates Maltese Pres. On Swearing Oath

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono on swearing the oath. (end) aa

