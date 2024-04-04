Don Julio 1942 Tequila Makes Spirited Debut In Indian Market

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANSlife) Diageo, a global leader in the alco-beverage industry, proudly presents Don Julio 1942, an exquisite tequila brand, to the discerning Indian market. With its recent spotlight at the Oscars, the brand garners attention and anticipation. This launch underscores Diageo's dedication to expanding its footprint in the country.

Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, DIAGEO India, said,“Don Julio 1942 is the toast of the most exclusive cocktail bars, restaurants and nightclubs around the world. It is the choice of the connoisseurs and the who's-who of the society and the glitterati. Produced in small batches and aged for a minimum of two and a half years, Don Julio 1942 is handcrafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio Gonzalez began his tequila-making journey, and promises to redefine India's luxury drinking experience. Having long been the choice of luxury aficionados globally, we are thrilled to bring this unparalleled indulgence to India. Por amor!"

The exquisite tequila brand stands out for its popularity and its meticulous craftsmanship. Each bottle is crafted from hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave plants grown in the volcanic soils of Mexico's Jalisco highlands. The agave undergoes a 72-hour slow roasting process in traditional masonry ovens, resulting in a complex flavour profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and warm oak.

Every batch of Don Julio 1942 Tequila is distilled and aged for a minimum of two and a half years in American oak barrels, ensuring its signature smoothness and depth of character. Master distiller Enrique de Colsa's expertise guarantees an unforgettable sensory experience with every sip.

The Don Julio legacy began in 1942 with the establishment of La Primavera distillery in Mexico's Jaliscan Highlands. Don Julio's commitment to excellence, from tending to agave fields to handpicking each piña, has been continued by three generations of Jimador families. Originally crafted to celebrate the distillery's 60th anniversary, Don Julio 1942 Tequila has gained global acclaim for its exceptional quality and unforgettable flavour. Now available in select locations across India, it offers discerning consumers the chance to experience its extraordinary allure firsthand.

Whether savoured neat, over ice or as the key ingredient in luxurious cocktails, Don Julio 1942 Tequila guarantees to enchant the senses and make an enduring impact.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...