Al Masaood Automobiles Rolls Out Nissan's Six-Month Warranty Campaign On Genuine Spare Parts

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The campaign is aimed to provide customers with genuine options, emphasising the detriment caused by counterfeit parts in the market

Abu Dhabi, April 4, 2024: Following Nissan Middle East's announcement of a six-month manufacturer-backed warranty on genuine parts, Al Masaood Automobiles – the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – is actively implementing this initiative in its market to enhance customer satisfaction and encourage genuine part usage.

The warranty program offers an unprecedented assurance on genuine spare parts sold over the counter at all Al Masaood Automobiles facilities. Customers can now benefit from the added security of a manufacturer-backed warranty when purchasing genuine Nissan spare parts over the counter and fitted outside of Al Masaood Automobiles' workshops. The initiative is key in delivering exceptional customer service while emphasising the importance of combating counterfeit parts and ensuring that customers have convenient access to safe, reliable, and high-quality genuine parts.

Counterfeit automotive parts not only pose a danger to road users but also undermine the efforts of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to maintain high standards of quality and safety. These parts can be critical to driver and passenger safety, such as brake pads and airbags, and are often difficult for consumers to distinguish from genuine parts, especially in online transactions.

Several counterfeit components were seized in the UAE in 2023 alone.

Counterfeit vehicle parts, which don't meet the original manufacturers' standards, aren't subject to the same rigorous safety checks and controls. The rise of online sales has exacerbated the issue, with such parts often sold on platforms that lack stringent checks on sellers.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles said,“We believe in providing our customers with the best, safest, and highest quality options. Implementing Nissan's six-month warranty on parts is a huge part of our strategy to ensure service excellence and the best possible experience for our customers. Not to mention the added benefit of encouraging the use of genuine parts and avoiding counterfeit parts which are damaging the market and the customer experience. Initiatives like these are key in creating a safer, more reliable automotive environment.”