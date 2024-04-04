Russian Federation Intensifies Attacks Southwest Of Donetsk, But Without Notable Gains - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In March, Russian occupation forces increased the number of attacks southwest of Donetsk, but this did not give them any noticeable results.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on the social network X.

Reported Russian attacks to the south-west of Donetsk City rose from 721 in February to 806 in March, accounting for 38 per cent of all attacks across the front line.



“Despite this effort, Russia did not make any notable gains in the area, and continues to contest small settlements including Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and Urozhaine”, the statement reads.

Across the front line, reported Russian attacks were nine per cent lower in March 2024 compared with February 2024, falling from approximately 2,340 to 2,120. The number of reported attacks on the Avdiivka axis made up a third of all attacks in February, when the town fell to Russian forces, but fell to a quarter in March.

As reported, over the past day, April 3, Russians fired ten times at settlements in the Donetsk region.