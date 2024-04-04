Crown Prince Foundation Collaborates With Qantara For Youth Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation inked a memorandum of understanding with the Qantara Center for Human Resources Development on Thursday to bolster collaborative efforts and foster the growth of youth.The agreement, signed by the Foundation's Executive Director, Tamam Mango, and the Center's General Director, Rakan Rawad, outlines the Foundation's commitment to offering technical assistance to the center's teams, empowering them with expertise in digital manufacturing and 3D printing.According to a press release, the memorandum also lays out plans for joint programs and activities aimed at supporting and amplifying the capacities of young individuals, steering their talents, honing their skills, and amplifying their positive influence within their communities.Notably, the Crown Prince Foundation prioritizes initiatives in various governorates, striving to provide youths with quality opportunities through its offices dispersed across the Kingdom, thereby bolstering their competitive edge and enriching local communities.The Qantara Center for Human Resources Development, established in 2012 in Ma'an Governorate, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the capabilities of young people and fostering their social, economic, and political engagement.Earlier this year, the center inaugurated a business incubator and a digital manufacturing laboratory, aiming to furnish young people and emerging entrepreneurs with conducive workspaces.