Jordanian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received on Thursday a phone call from Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, focusing on the imperative to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.Both ministers emphasized the necessity of safeguarding humanitarian relief personnel, ensuring their freedom of movement, and facilitating the opening of crossings for the prompt delivery of aid to all parts of the Strip.Safadi extended his condolences to Wong regarding the Australian citizen who was among the casualties of an Israeli attack on aid workers associated with the World Central Kitchen, denouncing the attack as another Israeli war crime in Gaza.Safadi expressed gratitude to Wong for her country's renewed assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).The ministers underscored the depth of bilateral relations and pledged to continue enhancing them.