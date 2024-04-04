Zerofox Wins Multiple Industry Awards And Reinforces Digital Risk Protection Leadership Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20th Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity and G2's 2024 Spring Report honor ZeroFox's innovative Brand and Domain Protection capabilities

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, is thrilled to announce recent award wins for its Protection solutions in the ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Platform, extending the company's leadership in Digital Risk Protection (DRP). At the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, ZeroFox Domain Protection took home Gold in the Email and Web Security category. And in G2's 2024 Spring Report, ZeroFox was once again named a Leader in the Grid® Report for Brand Protection.

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) safeguards organizations from online, brand, and physical threats; this is increasingly critical as more business is conducted online than ever before. ZeroFox DRP provides critical visibility across the entire external attack surface – social media, public forums, and websites across the surface, deep, and dark webs – helping security teams protect their critical digital assets outside the organization's perimeter.

Underpinning ZeroFox's strength in DRP is the company's recent best-in-class award at the 20th Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, where ZeroFox Domain Protection was awarded Gold in the Email and Web Security category. Domain protection is a critical component of an organization's external cybersecurity strategy, as domain-related risks like malicious URLs or impersonations will only continue to grow as automated phishing kits, AI-generated domains and other advanced phishing tools become more readily available to threat actors. ZeroFox Domain Protection safeguards owned domains and protects employees and customers from malicious attacks, delivering scale and efficiency by leveraging a wide range of data sources, ground-breaking detection techniques and powerful AI and automation.

ZeroFox Brand Protection's exceptional performance in G2's Spring 2024 report furthers the company's leadership in DRP. Another essential component of a holistic external strategy, brand protection empowers security teams of all sizes to proactively mitigate external threats to revenue, reputation, and customer engagement. ZeroFox Brand Protection secures organizations against brand-related risks by finding and removing brand impersonators and quickly alerting users of malicious activity related to their brand.

“These latest recognitions are a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation for digital risk protection,” said James C. Foster, ZeroFox Founder and CEO.“We created this category nearly ten years ago and are extremely proud to be recognized by multiple industry institutions for our commitment to protecting customers against all types of digital risk, and we aren't slowing down. Thank you to both both Globee and G2 for the honor."

The Globee Awards for Cybersecurity are ZeroFox's latest awards in a line of recent DRP achievements including Brand Protection and Threat Intelligence Leader in G2's Winter 2024 Grid® Reports , Digital Risk Protection Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2023 SPARK Matrix and Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top 20 List . For more information on ZeroFox's awards and honors please visit: .

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at

Follow us on Twitter: @globeeawards #globeeawards #cybersecurity

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit for more information.

