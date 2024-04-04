               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Polling Stations Receives Senior Citizens For Kuwait's '24 Nat'l Assembly Elections


4/4/2024 7:05:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hamad Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Since the opening of the polling stations for the 2024 National Assembly's elections, senior citizens were the first to make their way to cast their votes.
So far, they have exceeded the younger generations in casting their votes since the start of the elections Thursday, with all amenities provided to them including wheelchairs, and guidance from election committees. (end) hms

MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108058456

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search