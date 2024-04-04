Polling Stations Receives Senior Citizens For Kuwait's '24 Nat'l Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hamad Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Since the opening of the polling stations for the 2024 National Assembly's elections, senior citizens were the first to make their way to cast their votes.

So far, they have exceeded the younger generations in casting their votes since the start of the elections Thursday, with all amenities provided to them including wheelchairs, and guidance from election committees. (end) hms