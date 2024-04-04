Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024: China Leading The Renewables Charge Through Solar Installations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.
Report Scope
The report covers policy measures and incentives used by countries in the Asia Pacific region to promote renewable energy. The report details promotional measures in the Asia Pacific region both for the overall renewable energy industry and for specific renewable energy technologies that have potential in the region. The report covers 15 major countries in the Asia Pacific region - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Key Benefits
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to - Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources. Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies. Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in different countries in the region. Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Reignited focus towards Nuclear Power
1.2 China leading the renewables charge through solar installations.
2 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia
2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
2.2 Policy Snapshot
2.3 Renewable Energy Targets
2.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework
2.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia
2.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)
2.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria
2.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania
2.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland
2.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory
2.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia
2.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory
3 Renewable Energy Policy, Bangladesh
3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
3.2 Policy Snapshot
3.3 Renewable Energy Targets
3.4 Renewable Energy Policy (REP)
3.5 Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041
3.6 Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) 2023
3.7 Hydrogen Energy
3.8 Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Act
3.9 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act 2003
3.10 Net Metering
3.11 Solar Home Systems Program
4 Renewable Energy Policy, China
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Policy Snapshot
4.3 Renewable Energy Targets
4.4 Renewable Energy Law
4.5 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy
4.6 The 14th Five-Year Plan
4.7 Hydrogen Energy in China
4.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)
4.9 Carbon Intensity Target
4.10 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)
4.11 Global Environment Facility (GEF) Grants
4.12 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy
4.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China
4.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China
4.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China
4.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Biopower, China
5 Renewable Energy Policy, India
5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
5.2 Policy Snapshot
5.3 Renewable Energy Targets
5.4 Electricity Act of 2003
5.5 Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022
5.6 National Renewable Energy Act, 2015
5.7 Cross Border Power Trade Regulation, 2020
5.8 Cross Border Electricity Trade, 2021
5.9 Scheme for Supply of Round-The-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy
5.10 National Action Plan on Climate Change
5.11 Amendments in National Tariff Policy
5.12 Renewable Energy Certificates
5.13 Memorandum- "Make in India" for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products
5.14 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules
5.15 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy
5.16 National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects
5.17 Quality Control Manual for Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Systems and Solar PV Water Pumping Systems
5.18 Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)
5.19 Green Energy Corridor
5.20 Interstate Transmission Network System (ISTS)-Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects
5.21 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges
5.22 Union Budget Allocation
5.23 National Hydrogen Mission
5.24 Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY)
5.25 Renewable Energy Auctions
5.26 Feed-in-Tariffs
5.27 Support for Renewable Energy, India
6 Renewable Energy Policy, Indonesia
6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
6.2 Policy Snapshot
6.3 Renewable Energy Targets
6.4 National Energy Policy
6.5 New Tariff Regime for Renewables
6.6 Presidential Regulation 112
6.7 Indonesia Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL), 2021-2030
6.8 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018
6.9 Other Electricity Sector Regulations
6.10 Net-metering scheme
6.11 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property
6.12 Geothermal Law
6.13 Geothermal Fund
6.14 Other Fiscal Incentives
6.15 OJK Carbon Exchange Regulation
7 Renewable Energy Policy, Japan
7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
7.2 Policy Snapshot
7.3 Renewable Energy Targets
7.4 Basic Energy Plan until 2030
7.5 Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, 2021
7.6 Hydrogen Energy in Japan
7.7 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform
7.8 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)
7.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy
7.10 Renewable Energy Auctions
7.11 RE 100
7.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization
7.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan
7.14 Act No. 89 of 2018
7.15 Cool Earth-Innovative Energy Technology Program
8 Renewable Energy Policy, Kazakhstan
8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
8.2 Policy Snapshot
8.3 Renewable Energy Targets
8.4 Law on Electricity
8.5 Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources
8.6 Doctrine for Carbon Neutrality by 2060
8.7 Hydrogen Energy
8.8 Long-Term Development Strategy for the Period up to 2025
8.9 Renewable Energy Auctions
8.10 New Financing Framework by EBRD for Renewables
9 Renewable Energy Policy, Laos
9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
9.2 Policy Snapshot
9.3 Renewable Energy Targets
9.4 Renewable Energy Development Strategy
9.5 Hydrogen Energy
9.6 Law on Investment Promotion
9.7 National Green Growth Strategy to 2030
9.8 National Policy on Sustainable Hydropower Development
9.9 Nationally Determined Contribution
10 Renewable Energy Policy, Malaysia
10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
10.2 Policy Snapshot
10.3 Renewable Energy Targets
10.4 Electricity Supply Act 1990
10.5 Renewable Energy Act 2011
10.6 National Energy Policy (2022 - 2040)
10.7 Twelfth Malaysia Plan, 2021-2025
10.8 Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER)
10.9 National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR)
10.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)
10.11 Net-Energy Metering (NEM)
10.12 National Renewable Energy Policy and Action Plan
10.13 Hydrogen Energy in Malaysia
10.14 Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Act 2011
10.15 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (ECCA)
10.16 Green Technology Financing Scheme (GTFS)
10.17 Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE)
10.18 Competitive Bidding for Renewable Energy Projects - Auctions
10.19 Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE)
10.20 Corporate Green Power Programme
11 Renewable Energy Policy, Pakistan
11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
11.2 Policy Snapshot
11.3 Renewable Energy Targets
11.4 Hydrogen Energy in Pakistan
11.5 Power Sector Reforms
11.6 Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy (AREP) 2019
11.7 National Power Policy, 2015
11.8 Provincial power policies
11.9 Direct Sale of Renewable Electricity to End Users
11.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiT), Pakistan
11.11 Auctions
11.12 Net-metering
11.13 Sindh Solar Energy Program
11.14 Tax Exemptions
11.15 National Solar Energy Initiative
12 Renewable Energy Policy, Philippines
12.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
12.2 Policy Snapshot
12.3 Renewable Energy Targets
12.4 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)
12.5 Renewable Energy Act
12.6 Renewable Portfolio Standards
12.7 Green Energy Option Program (GEOP)
12.8 Net-Metering
12.9 Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP)
12.10 Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP)
12.11 Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for Power Supply Agreements
13 Renewable Energy Policy, South Korea
13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
13.2 Policy Snapshot
13.3 Renewable Energy Targets
13.4 Green Growth Policy
13.5 New Deal 2.0
13.6 Tenth Basic Plan, 2024 - 2038
13.7 Third Energy Master Plan 2019-2040
13.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)
13.9 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)
13.10 Fixed price contract bidding system
13.11 Korea Renewable Energy 3020 Plan
13.12 Auctions
13.13 Hydrogen Energy
13.14 Tax Audit Exemption
13.15 Mandatory Use of Renewable Energy for Public Buildings
13.16 K-RE100 Scheme
14 Renewable Energy Policy, Taiwan
14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
14.2 Policy Snapshot
14.3 Renewable Energy Targets
14.4 The Electricity Act
14.5 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)
14.6 New Green Energy Revolution
14.7 National Energy Program
14.8 Green Finance Action Plan
14.9 Solar Power Programs
14.10 Wind Power Programs
14.11 Feed in Tariffs
14.12 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources
14.13 Renewable Energy Auction
14.14 Other Programs and Initiatives
15 Renewable Energy Policy, Thailand
15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
15.2 Policy Snapshot
15.3 Renewable Energy Targets
15.4 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)
15.5 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)
15.6 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036
15.7 National Energy Plan (NEP)
15.8 Feed-in-Tariffs
15.9 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028
15.10 Net metering scheme for residential PV
15.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment
15.12 Hydrogen energy in Thailand
15.13 Carbon Credit
16 Renewable Energy Policy, Vietnam
16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
16.2 Policy Snapshot
16.3 Renewable Energy Targets
16.4 Introduction of Competition in Power Market
16.5 Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII)
16.6 Revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP VII)
16.7 Renewable Energy Development Strategy 2016-2030 with outlook until 2050 (REDS)
16.8 National Green Growth Strategy
16.9 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)
16.10 Avoided Cost Tariff (AVCT) for small hydro.
16.11 Net Metering Scheme
16.12 Model Power Purchase Agreements
16.13 Direct Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA)
16.14 Local Provincial Rules for renewable energy development
16.15 Competitive Auction Mechanism
16.16 Other incentives for Renewable Power Projects
