Top Iranian general gets murdered in Israeli air-raid

A top Iranian general was amidst those murdered in an obvious intentionally aimed at killing by Israel on Syrian land on Monday. The air-raid, which struck Tehran's consulate in Damascus, increases the view of a great local climb.



The diplomatic complex was struck by a projectile, supposedly fired by an Israeli F-35 combat aircraft. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) affirmed that seven of its officers were murdered, together with General Mohammad Reza Zahedi. The list of IRGC causalities also contained Zahedi’s deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, two army chiefs, as well as senior army consultants in Syria, the declaration stated. Both Syrian law enforcement officers, who were protecting the consular sector of the embassy, were murdered too, in line with the Ambassador Hossein Akbari.



Israel has not alleged accountability for the assault, based on its usual strategy of neither affirming nor declining procedures on foreign land. Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi has pledged that the assault is not going to go unnoticed. In a declaration on Tuesday, he named it a “cowardly crime” also a conduct of terrorism, and “a clear violation of international regulations.”



Foreign Ministry official Nasser Kanaani has advised the United Nations as well as the global community to condemn the attack on a safeguarded construction. Iran maintains the right to “punish the aggressor” as it considers suitable, he cautioned.

