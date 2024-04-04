Reem Shaikh, Eklavya Sood Recall Deepak Parashar's Food Stories: 'Felt Like Warm Hug To Soul'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actors Reem Shaikh, and Eklavya Sood have reminisced about Deepak Parashar's big lunch boxes filled with homemade delights.

Deepak is fondly known as Naanu on the sets of the legal drama 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'.

He brought with him moments of bonding, laughter, and indulging in good homemade food, which became a norm during shoot. The camaraderie fostered over shared meals in the conference room of the set truly made the experience and time memorable.

Talking about the same, Reem, who plays Ankita Pandey revealed: "Deepak was truly like family to us, whether the cameras were rolling or not. He had this wonderful balance of being caring and also young at heart, always exploring new things and even active on social media."

"One thing we all fondly remember are the big lunch boxes he'd bring filled with homemade delights -- they were a highlight! Gathering around in the Raisinghani Legal's conference room became a cherished ritual. I really miss his cheerful presence on set, Nanu, we miss you," she added.

Eklavya, who essays the role of Harsh Nokewal, commented: "I really miss Deepak's lunch boxes. Being away from my family, those meals brought me so much comfort. There was this one day when I was feeling homesick and under the weather, and Deepak was shooting. He had brought along a dabba filled with homemade chole chawal -- it felt like a warm hug to my soul."

"As a newcomer, I learned that when you work on a long-format show, the entire cast and crew becomes your family as you spend most of your time together. Even though Deepak wasn't with us for long, he became very close to all of us," he added.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' stars Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Joy Sengupta. It streams on Sony LIV.