Mevlud Çavuşoğlu: Armenia Should Be More Interested In Opening Of Zangezur Corridor

Armenia should be a more interested party in the opening of theZangezur corridor

Azernews reports that this was stated by MövludÇavuşoğlu, a deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey andthe head of the delegation representing the parliament at the NATOParliamentary Assembly, during his statement to journalists inBaku.

According to him, Armenia, which needs integration in theregion, should be more interested in the opening of the Zangazurcorridor, as Azerbaijan collaborates on many projects even withoutArmenia's involvement.

Note that the former foreign minister of Turkey, who currentlyheads the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly headed byMevlud Çavuşoğlu, is on a visit to Azerbaijan from April 3 to April5.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold aseries of meetings in Baku at the National Assembly, the Ministryof Foreign Affairs, and other institutions.

During the meetings, in addition to deepening the relationsbetween the two brotherly countries, discussions will be held onthe situation in the South Caucasus, achieving peace betweenYerevan and Baku, joint activities in international organisations,and other issues.