Strong winds hit Moscow, claiming lives of 2, injuring around 15

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin provided updates on the aftermath of a powerful windstorm that swept through the Russian capital, resulting in tragic casualties and injuries. With wind speeds exceeding 21 meters per second, the city faced significant challenges as the strong gusts caused havoc across various neighborhoods. In response to the adverse weather conditions, municipal authorities swiftly implemented safety measures, including the closure of large parks and public spaces to minimize the risk to residents.



Despite these precautions, the impact of the storm proved devastating, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving 15 others injured. Sobyanin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that all necessary medical assistance had been provided to the injured individuals. Additionally, he underscored the diligent efforts of city services in managing the aftermath of the incident, emphasizing the importance of swift action to address the immediate needs of affected residents.



As Moscow grapples with the aftermath of the storm, efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and provide support to those impacted by the adverse weather conditions. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and resilience in ensuring the safety and well-being of urban communities. In the wake of the tragedy, the city remains vigilant in its response efforts, prioritizing the recovery and support of affected individuals and neighborhoods.

