Myanmar authorities seize 48.3 kilograms of heroin in Mon State

(MENAFN) The Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) announced late Wednesday that authorities in southern Myanmar's Mon state had seized a substantial quantity of heroin. Acting on information received, anti-narcotic police intercepted a vehicle in Kyaikhto township of Mon state on March 30. Upon inspection, they discovered a total of 48.3 kilograms of heroin, valued at over 1.93 billion kyats, equivalent to approximately 920,000 U.S. dollars. The confiscated heroin was found in the form of 138 blocks.



Preliminary investigations by the CCDAC indicated that the drugs had been transported from southern Shan state to Mawlamyine city in Mon state. This seizure underscores the persistent issue of drug trafficking in Myanmar, with illicit substances being trafficked across regions within the country. The scale of this seizure highlights the significant quantities of narcotics being moved through Myanmar's territories, reflecting the challenges faced by authorities in combating the illicit drug trade.



In connection with the case, one suspect was apprehended. The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within the country. However, despite such efforts, drug-related activities continue to pose a serious threat to public health and security in Myanmar and the wider region. The CCDAC and law enforcement authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to curb drug trafficking and address the underlying issues fueling the illicit drug trade in the country.

MENAFN04042024000045015839ID1108057867