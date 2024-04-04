Fenerbahce decides to field U19 team in Turkish Super Cup match

(MENAFN) Fenerbahce's Vice Chairman, Erol Bilecik, made a significant announcement on Wednesday, revealing the club's decision to field their U19 team in an upcoming Turkish Super Cup match. This move indicates a departure from the traditional approach of utilizing the senior squad for such high-profile fixtures.



Additionally, Bilecik disclosed that Fenerbahce has opted not to partake in the Turkish Cup for the subsequent two seasons, signaling a strategic shift in the club's participation in domestic competitions. These decisions reflect a deliberate strategy by Fenerbahce's management to prioritize certain objectives and potentially allow for opportunities for younger players to gain valuable experience on the field.



"We have a decision not to participate in the Turkish Cup for two seasons starting from next season. We will make all the necessary applications to the TFF right after Eid al-Fitr. We have decided not to participate in the Turkish Cup for the next two seasons," he stated.



In addition to the aforementioned decisions, Bilecik revealed that Fenerbahce has formally requested the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to postpone the upcoming Super Cup match scheduled for April 7. The club has also proposed rescheduling the fixture to a later date and appointing a foreign referee to officiate the match. This initiative underscores Fenerbahce's commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the competition, while also seeking to address any potential concerns regarding officiating.



Furthermore, Fenerbahce has unveiled plans for a significant restructuring initiative abroad, with a focus on a European country. This strategic move aims to elevate football to the forefront of the club's activities in the international arena, signaling a proactive approach towards expanding Fenerbahce's presence and influence beyond domestic borders.



Meanwhile, the postponed 2023 Turkish Super Cup match, originally slated for December 29, will finally take place in Türkiye's southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Sunday. This highly anticipated match will feature defending Super Lig champions Galatasaray and the winners of the 2022-23 Turkish Cup, Fenerbahce, promising an exciting clash between two of Türkiye's top football clubs.

MENAFN04042024000045015839ID1108057837