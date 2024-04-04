Invaders Shell Eight Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled eight settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on April 3, damaging an educational institution, a kindergarten and five private houses.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional state administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The enemy shelled Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, and Kherson.
No civilian casualties were recorded.
MENAFN04042024000193011044ID1108057369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.