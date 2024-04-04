Invaders Shell Eight Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled eight settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on April 3, damaging an educational institution, a kindergarten and five private houses.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional state administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy shelled Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, and Kherson.

No civilian casualties were recorded.