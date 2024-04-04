Warm Weather Continues Across Jordan For Consecutive Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) - Warm weather conditions are expected to prevail on Thursday and extend into Friday, according to reports from the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures on Thursday are anticipated to be warm across most regions of the country, with relatively hotter conditions expected in areas such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. While the skies will see some cloud cover at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the southern parts of the kingdom, moderate northwesterly winds will blow across the land, occasionally gaining strength, especially in desert regions.On Friday, similar weather patterns are forecast, with warmth anticipated across most parts of Jordan. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively hotter temperatures. Clouds will form at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the southern and eastern regions, and winds will remain moderate from the northwest, occasionally picking up in intensity.On Saturday and Sunday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected, bringing about pleasant weather conditions in most areas. However, warmth will persist in regions such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is expected at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the eastern parts of the kingdom, and winds will maintain a moderate northwesterly direction, occasionally becoming active at intervals.In terms of temperature, the maximum and minimum readings for today in East Amman are forecast to range between 28 - 15 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, temperatures are expected to range between 26 - 13 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in the northern highlands, temperatures will vary between 24 - 14 degrees Celsius, and in the Shara highlands, temperatures will range from 25 to 12 degrees Celsius. Other regions, including desert areas, plain areas, the northern and southern Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Gulf of Aqaba, are also expected to experience varying temperature ranges.