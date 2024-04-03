PM Congratulates Palestinian Counterpart On New Gov't

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday telephoned Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mohammad Mustafa and congratulated him on the formation of the new Palestinian government.

Khasawneh wished his Palestinian counterpart success in serving the Palestinian people and their cause, and in continuing to strive towards realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people on their national soil, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also affirmed the deep-rooted“brotherly” relations between the two countries and peoples in all fields and emphasised the special status of Palestine and its people among Jordanians.



The prime minister also reiterated the Kingdom's position, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in support of legitimate Palestinian rights, including the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Khasawneh also highlighted the King's continuous and relentless efforts to immediately halt the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to sustainably and sufficiently deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Mustafa expressed gratitude for the Kingdom's positions in supporting the Palestinian cause and seeking to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.



He also affirmed the“depth of the existing relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields” and the mutual keenness to enhance them.



