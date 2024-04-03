Exploring Market Share and Leading Suppliers in the Squalene Industry| MarketsandMarkets™

(MENAFN- Market Research HUB) Squalene is a naturally occurring organic compound found in the sebum of human skin and certain plant oils. It is a type of triterpene hydrocarbon and is also present in the livers of certain shark species. Squalene has various uses in cosmetics, skincare products, and pharmaceuticals due to its emollient properties and ability to hydrate and protect the skin. Additionally, squalene is used as a precursor in the production of cholesterol, steroid hormones, and vitamin D in the human body.



The squalene market is poised to witness substantial growth, with its value projected to increase from USD 141 million in 2022 to USD 202 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth is primarily attributed to the surge in research and development (R&D) activities within the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical firms frequently conduct R&D endeavors to innovate and introduce novel drugs and therapies. Squalene, recognized for its potential health benefits, including its use as a vaccine adjuvant, has garnered attention in numerous studies. Should pharmaceutical R&D efforts result in the formulation of new medications or vaccines incorporating squalene, it could significantly drive the demand for squalene in the market.



In 2022, the squalene market is categorized into animal, vegetable, and biosynthetic sources. Among these, vegetable-derived squalene holds the largest market share in both value and volume. The surge in demand for vegetable-based squalene is driven by factors such as consumer preference for sustainable and plant-based ingredients, as well as regulatory restrictions on animal-derived squalene. This trend reflects a growing awareness and adoption of environmentally friendly alternatives in the market.



The squalene market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and other industries based on end-use. Pharmaceuticals are anticipated to witness the highest growth in value during the forecast period. The increasing demand for squalene in pharmaceutical applications, notably as a vaccine adjuvant and potentially in other therapeutic formulations, is a notable trend. However, it's essential to consider factors like regulatory approvals, clinical study outcomes, emerging diseases, and global health priorities, as they may influence squalene demand in pharmaceutical applications. As the pharmaceutical sector continues to innovate and tackle healthcare challenges, squalene could play a crucial role in enhancing vaccine efficacy and developing novel therapeutic solutions.



In 2022, Europe emerged as the leading region in the squalene market, dominating both in terms of value and volume. The substantial demand for squalene in Europe is influenced by various factors, including its pharmaceutical applications, cosmetic and skincare preferences, and environmental sustainability concerns. European consumers, known for their awareness and health-consciousness, often prioritize products containing squalene due to its perceived health and skincare benefits. This consumer behavior further boosts the demand for squalene in the region.



The key players profiled in the report include Amyris, Inc (US), SOPHIM (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co., Ltd. (Japan), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca (Portugal), Arbee (India), Cibus (US), Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. (India), Arista Industries (US), and Oleicfat s.l. (Spain). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint.



