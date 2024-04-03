Ukraine Has Right To Attack Military Targets In Russia Estonian President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal received assurances of support during his meetings in Tallinn with Estonian President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Riigikogu President Lauri Hussar.

That's according to Estonian broadcaster ERR , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Karis emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike targets behind the Russian lines.

"I consider Ukraine's attacks on military targets deep inside Russia quite legitimate – this helps slow the Russian war machine. [...] It is entirely legitimate in the war for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destroy Russian infrastructure that is directly or more loosely tied to missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's civilian and energy sites," Karis said.

Shmyhal, Kallas discuss mechanism of compensation for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine

He also added that there could be no restrictions on aid to Ukraine, as this would only help Russia plan new strikes of aggression.

Kallas said at the meeting with Shmyhal that hopes for a quick peace during this war are a trap that should be avoided.

"Russia will use this only to mobilize and attack even more decisively. We all want to live in peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. Estonia supports and actively participates in President Zelensky's peace plan, which is based on justice and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Kallas said.

In addition, according to her, in addition to military aid, it is already important to think about the rebuilding of Ukraine.

"The [Estonian] government has committed to long-term funding for both reconstruction and humanitarian aid. Estonia will continue to develop practical projects. We will focus on education, the social sphere and the reconstruction of buildings. We are mostly focused on the restoration of the Zhytomyr region," Kallas said.

She expressed hope that Estonia's actions to rebuild Ukraine, even as the war is ongoing, will be a good example for others. Kallas noted that cooperation in the field of cyber security remains one of Estonia's priorities in providing assistance to Ukraine.

Karis and Kallas also pointed out the importance of planned and long-term support for Ukraine, as well as the need for Ukraine to join the EU and NATO.

Hussar, in turn, noted Ukraine's success on its way to joining the European Union.

"We hope that you will be able to start accession negotiations already during Belgium's presidency [in 2024]," he said, adding that Estonia is ready to share its experience and knowledge with Ukraine.

Hussar also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets with Shmyhal. He noted that the Riigikogu is working on a respective bill. Both sides recognized that if the first step in this direction is taken, there is hope that other countries will eventually take similar measures.

They also discussed the situation at the front, the peace process presented by President Zelensky, sanctions against the Russian Federation, military aid to Ukraine, joining NATO, and the situation with children abducted from Ukraine.

Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR