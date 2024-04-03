India Says Inclusive Government In Afghanistan Is Top Priority For SCO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Security Advisor of India stated on Wednesday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting that the formation of an inclusive government and the protection of women's and minority rights are immediate priorities of this organization in Afghanistan.

The National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval, speaking at the meeting held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, added that providing humanitarian assistance and combating terrorism and drug trafficking are other priorities of this organization.

Meanwhile, he added that his country is concerned about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

He stated that India, as a neighboring country to Afghanistan, has legitimate security and economic interests in the country.

Ajit Doval, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, referred to the indiscriminate attacks by terrorist groups and stated that such attacks, regardless of the group, motive, or location, are unjustifiable.

This senior security official of India emphasized the need to avoid double standards and hold financial backers and facilitators of terrorism accountable, stating,“Effective and swift action must be taken against terrorism, including those involved in cross-border terrorism.”

India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups responsible for several bombings and attacks on Indian soil. However, Pakistan denies these accusations and, conversely, accuses Delhi of supporting terrorist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Referring to the deadly Moscow attack, the issue of the continued threat posed by various terrorist groups in the region, including Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, ISIS and its branches, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad, was raised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Meanwhile, Doval stated that India has invested three billion dollars in Afghanistan and has also provided assistance such as 50,000 tons of wheat, 250 tons of medical supplies, and 40,000 liters of Malathion pesticide to combat the locust threat in Afghanistan.

