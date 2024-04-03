Georgian Director's Video Wins Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon 50Th Anniversary Animation Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian director Rati Dabrundashvili and artist NastassjaNikitina's video for Brain Damage on last week won thefirst place in the competition to celebrate the 50th anniversaryrelease of Pink Floyd's iconic 1973 album The Dark Side of theMoon, Azernews reports.

In a social media post, Nick Mason, the drummer of the band,announced the 10 winners of the competition including the work byDabrundashvili.

The winning entries also included Lucy Davidson's video forSpeak to Me, Joel Orloff's production forBreathe, Steven Lapcevic's entry for On the Run,a work by David Horne for Time, Bruno Mazilli for TheGreat Gig In The Sky, Kate Isobel Scott for Money,Joaquin Sanchez for Us and Them, Damian Gaume for AnyColour You Like and Monica Febbi for Eclipse.

Mason noted there were three films which the judges“feltdeserved special recognition”, and added the £100,000 prize for thefirst place was awarded to Dabrundashvili. Horne received the£50,000 money prize for claiming the second spot, with the £25,000prize for third going to Fibbi.

Pink Floyd invited a new generation of animators to enter thecompetition to create music videos for any of the 10 songs from thealbum, with the animators having the opportunity to enter up to 10videos, with submissions closing on December 31.

The competition was curated by Aubrey Powell, the Britishgraphic designer and founder of Hipgnosis, a company with a historyof collaborating with Pink Floyd on their album artwork andvisuals.

The judging panel was made up of Powell, Mason and GeraldScarfe, the animator of the band's eleventh studio album TheWall, released in 1979.