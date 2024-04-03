Khazar University Hosts 8Th Azerbaijan International Psychology Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Department of Psychology of Khazar University is gearing upto host the highly anticipated "8th International PsychologyConference of Azerbaijan." Scheduled for two days on April 26-27,this prestigious event is poised to attract a diverse audience,including students, professionals, and enthusiasts from varioussectors, Azernews reports.

Renowned for its academic excellence and practical significance,the conference serves as a platform for attendees to delve into thelatest developments and insights in psychology. Esteemed professorsand practitioners from around the globe, including distinguishedspeakers like Prof. Adrian Furnham, Prof. Michele Moore, and Prof Ali Gizir, will present their expertise on a range oftopics.

Welcoming participants from the mental health field, humanresources, management, finance, and beyond, the conference promisesinvaluable networking opportunities and the chance to enhancetheoretical and practical skills through workshops anddiscussions.

Established in 1991 by Dr. Hamlet Isakhanli, Khazar Universityhas a rich history of academic excellence and researchcontributions. The Department of Psychology, founded in 2010,continues this tradition by offering comprehensive education inpsychology theory and practice.

In addition to presentations and lectures, the conferenceinvites submissions of scientific theses, providing researcherswith a platform to showcase their findings and contribute to theadvancement of the field. Topics covered include biologicalpsychology, clinical psychology, cognitive psychology, andmore.

Khazar University extends a warm invitation to all interestedindividuals to participate in this enriching academic event. Forfurther information and registration details, please visit KhazarUniversity's officialwebsite .