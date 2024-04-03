Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Availability Of Its Behavioral Health Webinar

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe(TM)”) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, has made its behavioral health webinar ,“The Future of Alcohol Monitoring is Here: Discover Touch-Based Detection with SOBRsafe,” available to view.“Transitions are often tricky for those in recovery. At those transitional points, when you go from a high level of care to minimal care, that's when monitoring really is necessary. We don't need to be monitored when we're in residential treatment because we are being watched by nurses, doctors, therapists. But when we start to level down, that's when we need more monitoring, more security,” Wendy Stine, certified interventionist and addictions counselor, states in the webinar.“Families need a little more of a guarantee that things are going in the right direction. SOBRsure(TM) is ideal for those transition spots. Not just for the addict, but for the family. As the SOBRsure band becomes part of the treatment plan, it really allows an integrated approach from all teams.”

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

