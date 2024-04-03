Mia Khalifa SEXY Photos: Onlyfans Model Goes Braless In White Tanktop And Red Bikini Bottom; Check Out Pics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A few days back, Wiz Khalifa revealed a partnership with Mia Khalifa. On Twitter, the musician stated that he had collaborated with the former adult film actor for a release under his marijuana brand, Khalifa Kush.

Wiz Khalifa recently revealed an impending collaboration with Mia Khalifa, which sparked a frenzy among fans.

On Twitter, the musician stated that he had collaborated with the former adult film actor for a release under his marijuana brand, Khalifa Kush.

In the tweet, Wiz Khalifa uploaded a photograph of himself with the actress, along with the statement, "Y'all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush collab I got comin' wit @miakhalifa."

Fans reacted quickly to the post, sharing their enthusiasm for the long-awaited encounter between the two Khalifas.



Khalifa Kush is a cannabis strain created by Wiz Khalifa in the 2010s and released in 2016, which he frequently mentions in his lyrics, nicknaming the brand "KK".

For those who are unaware, Mia Khalifa rose to prominence in the adult business in the mid-2000s, and the latter part of her stage name is a tribute to Wiz Khalifa since she was a fan of his music when she began her career.

About

Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former adult film actress, rose to prominence for her daring and controversial performances in the business. Her distinct style and assertive demeanour drove her to instant success. Despite the uproar, she maintained a forceful presence, even after shifting to different occupations.