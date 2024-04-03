Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government Partners With APCO To Help Prepare Next Generation Of Arab Government Leaders

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Partnership aims to establish training courses to help prepare AI-savvy government leaders by equipping them with the latest skills and best practices in strategic communications.

Dubai-UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) and global advisory and advocacy firm APCO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in areas including generative AI (GenAI) and government communications.

MBRSG and APCO will collaborate on developing education and training programs focusing on enhancing the communication skills of leaders and managers in the government sector. The parties will also explore the use of advanced technologies in research and employing GenAI in government communications.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG signed the MoU together with Mamoon Sbeih, President of APCO in the Middle East and North Africa. It was signed in the presence of Dr. Arthur King, Acting Dean and Director of Academic Affairs at MBRSG, Salha Bu-Kattara, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Dr. Fadi Salem, Director of Policy Research, Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education from the school, as well as Imad Lahad, Managing Director of APCO in Dubai, in addition to several other representatives from both parties.

HE Dr. Al Marri said:“We are delighted to partner with APCO, which has a track record of managing successful communications campaigns for many government institutions in the UAE, the region, and the world. The firm has extensive experience in training and preparing current and future government leaders as well as imparting expertise to enhance government performance.”

He added:“This memorandum reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government's commitment to capacity building to strengthen government work and enable public sector employees to effectively address challenges. Our work contributes to leadership excellence and supports the UAE's development journey, elevating its regional and global standing. The school is focused on uniting its efforts with prestigious international institutions to exchange knowledge and expertise to enrich the knowledge of government personnel and enhance their communication skills based on the latest techniques and technologies.”

Under the MoU, the school will work with APCO Institute, the company's training arm that is specialized in building strategic communications capabilities and empowering professionals with tools, knowledge, exposure and international best practices in media communications. The collaboration will provide training courses in strategic planning, government communication, crisis management, internal communication management and change management. The courses will equip leaders and spokespersons with skills to more effectively engage with international media, manage individual and institutional reputation, as well as manage the building, operation, and transfer of ownership system in government communication departments.

For his part, Mamoon Sbeih acknowledged the role of MBRSG in developing knowledge, research, and academia within the UAE, the region, and globally.

He said:“At APCO, we are committed to fostering collaborative relationships with government entities and institutions to help them enrich their personnel with vital skills and expertise, ensuring excellence and effective leadership.”

Imad Lahad, Managing Director of APCO's Dubai office and the head of APCO's AI Comms Lab, an innovation hub launched in 2018 to harness AI's potential in communications, welcomed the collaboration.

He said:“Artificial intelligence has become a significant force within business, but especially so within government work. It is shaping the future of government work, elevating productivity, efficiency, and agility. But effectively harnessing the power of AI requires continued training and learning to develop the knowledge and capabilities of leaders and employees. Doing so can contribute to accelerating the progress and development of the government sector in Dubai and the UAE.”

He added:“APCO is committed to continuously developing its operations and services to keep pace with the rapidly evolving government landscape. Our collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is part of our work helping to prepare future government leaders in the UAE.”

Under the MoU, MBRSG and APCO will develop training courses focusing on areas such as consultancy using GenAI, compliance amid digital transformations, harnessing data, enhancing internal communication channels, AI governance and regulation, training that utilizes AI, and using AI to collate and analyse media information.

The MoU also promotes exchanges between globally renowned academics and experts, including senior executives from APCO's global network, as well as guest lecturers, who will deliver training. The collaboration will also support MBRSG's research projects by utilizing APCO's AI Comms Lab to develop communication mechanisms and research services as well as innovative data collection, analysis, and presentation tools.

MBRSG is the Arab world's leading academic and research institution specialized in government administration and public policy. It is dedicated to supporting government excellence in the UAE and the broader Arab world. It offers an integrated system of educational, training and research, programs, documenting the UAE government's successes and experience, and exchanging knowledge among government institutions in the UAE and among Arab countries.

APCO is a global advisory and advocacy firm specializing in strategic communication consulting. The company supports institutions in the public, private and academic sectors to operate effectively, enhance reputation, and expand the scope of their relationships and strategic partnerships.