Aashi In Two Minds Over Head-Shaving Ritual In 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The upcoming storyline of the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' will explore yet another ancient tradition that imposed specific rituals on women.

Reflecting on historical religious practices in Indian communities, one such tradition mandated that widows shave their heads and adhere to certain rituals following their husbands' passing.

The upcoming episode promises a roller coaster of drama within the show's narrative. On one hand, Siddharth decides to depart from town after Aashi (Swati Sharma) rejects him, but later changes his mind upon discovering Vinod's attempt to harm Aashi, ultimately agreeing to marry Geet.

On the other hand, as the wedding festivities commence, destiny repeatedly brings Aashi and Siddharth together in various rituals. However, the tension escalates when Siddharth learns about Amrita's plan to have Aashi's head shaved as part of a ritual.

How will he intervene to protect Aashi from this situation, and will Aashi consent to undergo the ritual?

Talking about the forthcoming narrative, Swati said: "With each episode, I've felt her anguish and the societal pressure she faces. In the upcoming storyline, Aashi confronts a daunting obstacle-- the expectation to shave her head. It's disheartening that outdated practices like child marriage and Sati persist in some parts of the rural areas today."

"Despite Aashi's defiance of such norms, it's touching to see her resonate with women encountering similar challenges. It'll be intriguing to witness how Aashi navigates this situation," she added.

The show airs Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Shemaroo Umang.