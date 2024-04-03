Palestinian Ministry Of Education: 6,050 Palestinian Students Martyred Since Start Of Aggression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirmed Tuesday that 6,050 students have been martyred and 219 others injured in Gaza and the West Bank since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The number of students who have martyred in the strip reached 5,994 and 9,890 others wounded, while 56 students martyred and 329 others injured, in addition to detaining 105 others in the West Bank, Palestinian Ministry of Education reported in a statement, pointing out that 266 martyrs and 973 injured were among administrative teachers in the strip, in addition to injuring six and arresting 73 teachers in the West bank.

Additionally, 351 schools, including 65 schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been bombed and devastated in the Gaza Strip, resulting in entire destruction of 40 schools and inflicting severe damage upon 111 others, while 57 schools in the West Bank have been stormed and vandalized, the statement reads.

The ministry highlighted that 620,000 students in the strip are still bereft of education since the start of the aggression, while most of students suffer from psychological shock and are beset by difficult health conditions.

In an infinite figure, the casualties of the persistent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip have risen to 32,916 martyrs and 75,494 injured, 72 percent of them women and children.