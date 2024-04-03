Commercial Bank Holds AGM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank held its Annual General Meeting yesterday and approved all items on the agenda including the Board's recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of QR0.25 per share, equivalent to 25 percent of the nominal share value.

Commercial Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor Al Thani said:“Commercial Bank's vision is to be the leading bank in Qatar with the world's best client experience, innovation in products and digital capability. We made good progress in achieving this vision, as we finished the second year of our new five-year strategic plan 2022-2026, crossing the landmark net profit figure of QR3bn for the first time. We are confident in our strategy and we will continue our commitment to supporting Qatar's national development in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and delivering world-class standards of products, services and values to our customers and shareholders.”