Qatar CSR Summit, Project Qatar And Hospitality Qatar To Be Held In 2024

Doha, Qatar: Haidar Meshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, revealed that the company's 2024 exhibition calendar features an exciting line-up of events, as part of its strategic plan with a clear objective of providing high-level of international excellence within Qatar's exhibitions and conferences landscape.

Since its inception in 2004, IFP proved to be a leading exhibition and event organiser with over 35 years of experience and a rich portfolio of world-class B2B and B2C events across various sectors. This year's array of exhibitions spans across three pivotal sectors, including social responsibility, construction, and hospitality, enhancing the company's contribution to local economy and solidifying Qatar's position as a premier global hub in the vibrant Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Meshaimesh highlighted that IFP Qatar to be responsible for organising the 2nd edition of Qatar CSR Summit in partnership with Qatar University and Mubadara for Social Impact under the patronage of Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The highly anticipated event will take place from April 30 to May 2 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) under the theme of 'The Future of CSR in a Circular Economy'.

An initiative by Mubadara for Social Impact, the upcoming Qatar CSR Summit 2024 comes as part of the 11th Qatar CSR National Program. Alongside the conference and exhibition, the event will also include the annual Qatar CSR National Report and the Qatar CSR Awards; a special programme that aims to honour organisations and individuals for embracing the principles of corporate responsibility in their business philosophy and operations.

Meshaimesh pointed out that IFP is set to launch Project Qatar Exhibition dedicated to international construction technology and building materials from May 27 - 30 at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). The 20th anniversary of Project Qatar Exhibition marks a significant milestone for the event.