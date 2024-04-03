Education Ministry Observes Autism Awareness Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the celebration of World Autism Awareness Day, the building of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education was lit in blue to commemorate this day and as a symbolic sign of the Ministry's interest in people with autism.

This is reflected in the continuous efforts to implement the policy of comprehensive educational integration in schools in a way that is compatible with the needs of every student and develops his or her skills.

Director of the Department of Special Education and Inclusive Education Fatima Al-Saadi said that the Ministry is working hard to provide equal educational opportunities for all students regardless of their requirements, through various educational and supportive services that take into account the individual needs of each student according to his capabilities and skills.

In addition, the Ministry provides its services through the Roua Center for Assessment, Counselling and Support, which includes comprehensive assessment services and follow-up of students with disabilities to ensure their efficient educational integration.

Services also include providing support and guidance to families in choosing the appropriate school and developing educational support plans.

On a related level, the Ministry emphasized on integrating students with autism, as well as students with disabilities, into government schools, with an emphasis on meeting their diverse needs and developing appropriate teaching methods and curricula.

In this regard, the Ministry has allocated three types of schools: comprehensive educational integration schools, technical and vocational tracks schools, and Al Hidaya schools for people with special needs.

The personal experiences of parents highlight the positive impact that these programmes and services have had on their children's lives, enhancing confidence in the approach followed by the Ministry.

The mother of the student, Haya Jamal, from Al-Hidaya School for People with Special Needs in Al-Dafna, said that she noticed a noticeable development in her daughter's personality, linguistic skills, behavior, and emotions.

The mother of student Abdullah Al Hadid, from Al Hidaya School for People with Special Needs in Al-Hilal, said that her son emerged from became social and excelled academically.

The Ministry is constantly keen to develop its services for students with different needs. In this context, it launched the“My Special Path” programme as part of its operational plan for the years 2023 to 2030, which aims to empower students with disabilities and prepare them to integrate into the labour market, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.