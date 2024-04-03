Asia Tracks Wall St. Declines

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific stocks fell Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight, with shares of electric vehicle makers dropping on demand worries.
In Japan, the Nikkei dumped 387.06 points, or 1%, to 39,451.85.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index slumped 206.42 points, or 1.2%, to 16,725.10.
Taiwan markets were weighed down Wednesday, as the country was hit by a powerful earthquake early Wednesday.
Australian markets fell, extending its declines from the previous session.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 fell 12.88 points, or 0.4%, to 3,567.80.
BYD shares fell 2.5% after the Chinese EV maker said its first-quarter sales plunged 43% quarter over quarter.
Other EV makers also fell, with Nio and Li Auto down down 5.3% and 5.7%, respectively.
Tesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries dropped 8.5% from a year earlier, sending shares of the U.S. EV maker down 5% overnight.
In other markets
In Korea, the Kospi index lost 46.19 points, or 1.7%, to 2,706.97.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index crumbled 128.97 points, or 0.6%, to 20,337.60.
Singapore's Straits Times Index flopped 25.06 points, or 0.8%, to 3,222.66.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 swooned 55.36 points, or 0.5%, to 12,040.49
In Australia, the ASX 200 surrendered 105.33 points, or 1.3%, to 7,782.54.
