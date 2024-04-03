Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Iraq's Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Wednesday Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Munhil Al-Safi, where they touched on bilateral ties. (end)
aa
MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108053661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.