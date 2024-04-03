French Minister Refers To Zangazur Corridor In His Anti-Azerbaijan Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Having lost its hopes in Russia after its humiliating defeat inthe Second Garabagh War, the government of Yerevan completelysevered its ties with Moscow and began to incline itself towardsthe European Union and NATO. During this process, the biggestsupporter of Armenia in Europe was France. The interesting thing isthat official Paris, which once used its time in the OSCE MinkGroup to its advantage, no longer hides its biased policy afterAzerbaijan's glorious victory over Armenia. Undoubtedly, Francecannot swallow the loss of its power in Africa and the Middle East,the end of colonial traditions, and aggressively welcomes thestruggle of peoples for their freedom and liberation of theirlands.

It is no secret that France has historically committed massacreson the oppressed peoples of the African continent for centuries andreached the level of the current "civilised" country by exploitinghuman labour. Now France has started targeting Azerbaijan in theSouth Caucasus to fill the gaps in its failed colonializationpolicy.

In particular, the conclusion of the Garabagh conflict and theopening of the Zangazur Corridor are the main topics of concern forthe French government. Because the opening of this Corridor is aproject that will strengthen the economic and political ties of theTurkic World, as well as the return of the historical lands ofAzerbaijan, and will also be useful for the countries in and aroundthe South Caucasus.

Undoubtedly, the unity of the Turkish states is an abstractionthat is not welcomed and even feared in the West. Europe'sprejudices against the Turkic nations so far prove that such acrusading mentality has further developed in the 21st century.

Besides, France, adhering to tradition, is trying to prevent theZangazur Corridor project from becoming a reality by conductingmilitary exercises in Armenia and spreading terrorist thinking inthe South Caucasus.

Paris carries out propaganda against Azerbaijan in the politicalarena. The allegations made by the French Minister for Europe andForeign Affairs

Stéphane Séjourné regarding Azerbaijan, demonstrate the intentionto target Azerbaijan using all the possibilities, disrupt the peaceprocess in the South Caucasus, and turn the region into a newsource of conflict.

President Emanuel Macron intends to rise to the Europeanleadership with his statements about the Russia-Ukraine conflictand the Garabagh issue. But his incompetent position in politicsnot only makes himself ridiculous but also causes serious problemsfor France.

Because official Moscow and Berlin are carefully following thesteps of Paris and taking notes to raise issues in the future forany consequences. So far, Germany's response to France has been toveto all of Macron's proposals to the European Union.

It is interesting that there are not a few countries that sharethe same interests as France and support Armenia. Iranian officialsalso implement the same policy as Macron regarding the ZangazurCorridor and try to suppress Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus underthe guise of a religious brother.

The main evidence of this is the suggestion made by Iranian MPJalal Rashidi Kuchi regarding the shooting of the Israeli embassyin Baku. The targeting of Azerbaijan-Israel relations by theIranian authorities in various forms is no different from thepropaganda carried out by France in the United States.

It should not be forgotten that for 30 years, Armenia committedcountless crimes on the lands of Azerbaijan and vandalisedhistorical and cultural monuments. During this period, neitherFrance, the guardian of culture and humanism, nor Iran, which isconsidered the "symbol" of Islam in the region, had a singlevoice.