Arab League: Establishment Of Independent Palestinian State Only Path To Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed on Wednesday that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only path to peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.

This came in a speech by the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmad Aboul Gheit, delivered on his behalf by the Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, at the opening of the extraordinary session of the League Council at the level of permanent delegates.

Zaki said that the occupation forces killed yesterday seven relief workers working for the Gaza Strip, stressing that what happened was not a mistake as Israel claims, but rather a recurring pattern.

He stressed the importance of continuing Arab diplomatic work to stop the war and ensure that Israel is held accountable for the crimes it committed.

The meeting, which is being held at the request of the State of Palestine, will discuss Arab and international action to stop the crime of genocide and the policy of starvation and displacement committed by Israel against the Palestinian people, as well as Arab and international action within the framework of the political solution to the Palestinian issue. (end)

mfm









MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108053388