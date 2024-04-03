Highlights Of The 2024 Season At Canada’S Wonderland Include New Giant Boomerang Water Slide And Expanded Event Dates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Park opens May 3

Vaughan, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Wonderland opens in one month on May 3 and today it released the full lineup of exciting events and entertainment for the 2024 season, including additional dates for its fireworks show on the Canada Day long weekend, a new, exclusive SickKids' Day fundraising event and an additional weekend for Oktoberfest this fall.

The park is also introducing a new giant boomerang water slide called Moosehorn Falls . When Splash Works opens May 25, guests will have a chance to climb aboard this new raft adventure and travel down a rushing river cascade of twists, turns and drops before being propelled to the summit of a zero-gravity, 13-metre wall.

Moosehorn Falls is inspired by waterfalls on the Broad River along the Moosehorn Trail in Fundy National Park, New Brunswick, within the UNESCO-designated Fundy Biosphere Region.

“We want to provide a diverse range of experiences to our guests and make sure we're offering plenty to see and do throughout the year,” said Phil Liggett, general manager.“Beyond the roller coasters and thrill rides, we have our 20-acre water park, two children's areas, world-class entertainment and four seasons of events. Whether you're a thrill seeker or a parent with young kids, we've got something for everyone.”

The 2024 event lineup includes:



Season Passholder Preview (April 21) – Season Passholders get an exclusive day at the park before it opens to the public on May 3.

Fireworks (May 19, June 30 ADDITIONAL DATE, July 1, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 ) – For the first time, the park is adding a second fireworks show to the Canada Day long weekend (June 30 and July 1), along with returning displays on Victoria Day, Civic and Labour Day long weekends. Witness explosive light and colour high above the skyline choreographed to a lively soundtrack.

Splash Works Opening (May 25) – Spend the summer poolside in our 20-acre water park and try the new Moosehorn Falls boomerang water slide! Enjoy 18 slides, cliff jumping, water playgrounds, the Lazy River and more.

Celebration Canada (June 28 – July 7) – Join us for Canada's birthday celebration, showcasing daily live music, authentic Canadian food and drink, street performers, and more. Don't miss two nights of fireworks, June 30 and July 1 at 10pm.

SickKids Day at Canada's Wonderland (July 11) NEW – The park is proud to continue supporting SickKids with this exciting fundraiser and exclusive park experience. A limited number of tickets will be sold that include parking, admission, early ride times and a catered lunch, with proceeds going to the hospital. Sale date and more details to be announced.

KidZfest (July 13 – July 28) – This party is perfect for families and kids! Presented in partnership with Treehouse, enjoy special guest appearances from your favourite TV characters like Peppa Pig. Get moving at our dance party, enjoy interactive games, activities, live kids' entertainment and additional meet and greets with Marvel superheroes.

Oktoberfest (Sept. 6-8, Sept. 13-15, Sept. 20-22 ) ADDITIONAL WEEKEND – This popular festival is expanding to three weekends in 2024. Guests will be treated to German-themed food, drink specials and traditional festival bands in Medieval Faire. Enjoy classic sausage, schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and a tall stein of refreshing lager. Camp Spooky (weekends Sept. 28 – Oct. 27 ) – This family-friendly Halloween event returns with trick-or-treating, mazes, costume parades, live shows with The PEANUTS Gang, interactive games, rides and more!

In addition to these events, Canada's Wonderland also will feature world-class live entertainment through the summer, including the return of the Cirque Ambiente in Canterbury Theatre, the Victoria Falls High Divers, and the Team K9 Dog Show. Guests can look forward to a new stunt dive show in Arthur's Baye and performances with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang, including PEANUTS Block Party and the new Team Charlie Brown show at Playhouse Theatre.

All events and shows noted above are included with park admission or the regular Season Pass, which is on sale now for only $89.*

Guests with a Gold Pass can get unlimited access to all four seasons of fun including Halloween Haunt which returns this fall on select nights Sept. 27 to Oct. 27. The event will feature five terrifying scare zones, hundreds of monsters, thrilling night rides, amazing live entertainment and eight mazes including a new attraction that will get hearts pounding. Details will be released this summer.

Then the park transforms into an immersive world of holiday magic for WinterFest, running select nights Nov. 23. 2024 to Jan. 4, 2025.

For more information on tickets, Season Passes, events or hours of operation visit

*Plus taxes and processing fees up to $9.99.

About Canada's Wonderland

Canada's Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada's Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see

Attachments



New boomerang water slide Expanded event dates

CONTACT: Grace PeacockCanada's Wonderland905-832-7480...