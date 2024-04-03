Ukraine's PM Begins Visit To Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has started his visit to Estonia with a meeting with Riigikogu parliamentarians led by President Lauri Hussar.

Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed European integration and cooperation in the cyber sphere, because Estonia also has experience in repelling Russian cyber attacks," Shmyhal said.

He thanked Estonia for its willingness to help Ukraine with energy equipment.

"We talked about our urgent needs, because Russia continues its energy terror," Shmyhal said.

"We appreciate Estonia joining the Czech initiative for the purchase of artillery ammunition, as well as its support for the packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We are closely cooperating to confiscate Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked Estonia for supporting important resolutions for Ukraine and assisting the country in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

In March 2024, Shmyhal and Hussar discussed defense assistance and holding Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram