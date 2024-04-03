Chinese-Bulgaria conference strengthens trade, investment cooperation

(MENAFN) A trade and investment cooperation conference between Sichuan province in southwestern China and Bulgaria took place on Tuesday, aiming to bolster economic relations between the two regions. The event, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Sichuan Council and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), brought together eight Chinese companies and over 30 potential Bulgarian partners.



Huang Li, president of the CCPIT Sichuan Council and president of the Sichuan International Chamber of Commerce, highlighted during the conference that the CCPIT Sichuan Council is actively supporting local enterprises in their efforts to expand internationally, foster connections with foreign counterparts, and serve as facilitators for the advancement of economic cooperation.



Given the favorable economic outlook, BCCI President Tsvetan Simeonov expressed optimism, stating that the companies attending the event "have every chance to find their partners today."



Simeonov expressed his belief that businesses would be motivated to not only engage in commercial exchanges with the Chinese province but also to pursue investment opportunities.



Fan Chenyao, the deputy general manager of F&W Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., one of the Chinese companies in attendance, revealed the company's interest in establishing a representative office in Eastern Europe. This move aims to facilitate the sale and storage of its products and enhance customer service in the region.



During the event, significant milestones were achieved with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the CCPIT Sichuan Council and BCCI, signaling a commitment to further cooperation. Additionally, a contract was inked between a Chinese and Bulgarian company, indicating concrete steps towards collaboration and partnership between the two regions.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108052420